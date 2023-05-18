Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,541,666 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,541,666 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.43% of Two Harbors Investment worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

