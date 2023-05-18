Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,131 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

EXP stock opened at $160.62 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

