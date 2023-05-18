Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 291 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 634,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,522. The firm has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.