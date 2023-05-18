Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.64. 753,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,293. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

