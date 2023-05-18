Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 1,140,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

