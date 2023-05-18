Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 16,615,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,137,736. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

