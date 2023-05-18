Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,697 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,697. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of IP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 289,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

