Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.35. 33,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,855. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.60. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

