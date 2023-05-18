Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 147 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.32. The stock had a trading volume of 191,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.