Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 90 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.89. 837,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

