Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $111.32. 1,005,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

