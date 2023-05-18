Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $587.51

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $587.51 and traded as high as $639.09. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $628.00, with a volume of 2,965 shares traded.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $612.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.