Mizuho Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $25.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TOST traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. 2,790,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,506. Toast has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,105,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,105,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,727 shares of company stock worth $7,509,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

