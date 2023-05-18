Mizuho Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $305.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

HCA traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $279.54. The company had a trading volume of 557,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

