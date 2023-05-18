Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
TAP-A stock remained flat at $66.01 during trading on Thursday. 45 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP-A)
