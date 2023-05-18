Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TAP-A stock remained flat at $66.01 during trading on Thursday. 45 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

