Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.89. 2,128,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,258. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

