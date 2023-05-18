Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Monro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000.

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Stories

