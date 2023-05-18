Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.40 million.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of MNRO opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70.
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
