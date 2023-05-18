Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 8.5% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $50,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.60. The company had a trading volume of 135,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.33. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

