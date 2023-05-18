Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 4,063 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

