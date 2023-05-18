Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 30,563 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,357,000 after purchasing an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after buying an additional 69,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 923,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

