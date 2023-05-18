Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -191.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. engages in the design, market, and import of wooden and metal furniture, leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. It operates its business through the following business segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other.

