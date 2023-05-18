Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

