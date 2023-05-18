Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

