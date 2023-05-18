Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $71,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 56.75% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.