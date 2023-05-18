Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,248 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FE opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

