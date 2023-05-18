Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

