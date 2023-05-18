Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 478 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 158,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,291.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

PPG opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

