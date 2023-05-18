Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 565 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

