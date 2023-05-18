Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 565 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.45 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

