Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

