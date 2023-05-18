Morgan Stanley Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $158.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

TTWO stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $137.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,102,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

