Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. 2,633,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,363. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.