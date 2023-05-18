MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,734 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. MetLife accounts for 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MET stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

