MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,398 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HOMB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 360,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.