MQS Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

AXS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 176,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.