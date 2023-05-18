MQS Management LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,587,000 after acquiring an additional 153,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $404.70. The stock had a trading volume of 101,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.00 and a 200 day moving average of $354.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $408.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.