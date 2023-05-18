MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Equity Residential accounts for about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

EQR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

