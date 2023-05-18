MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,418 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,933. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

