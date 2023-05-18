MQS Management LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM comprises about 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

SIRI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,118,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

