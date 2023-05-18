MQS Management LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.01. 133,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,228. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.