MQS Management LLC Invests $593,000 in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WPP by 32.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.65) to GBX 760 ($9.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 32,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,404. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.4657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

