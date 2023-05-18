MQS Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,211 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Corteva by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

Corteva stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 978,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

