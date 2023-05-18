MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,732,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,610,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

