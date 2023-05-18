MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,746 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Textron by 129.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Textron by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 341,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

