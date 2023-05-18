MQS Management LLC Takes $742,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Post by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,345,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Post by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Post by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth about $26,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.62. 93,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

