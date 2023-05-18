MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Hilton Worldwide makes up 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.06. 360,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,160. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

