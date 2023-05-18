M&T Bank Co. (MTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on June 30th

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $17.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $53,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.