Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 239.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,438 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Mueller Industries worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,178,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,007 shares of company stock valued at $441,050. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

MLI stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

