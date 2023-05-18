Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Purchases £252.70 in Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Claire Binyon acquired 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £252.70 ($316.55).
Murray International Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON MYI opened at GBX 267 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.84. Murray International Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.60 ($2.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.84 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.43 and a beta of 0.78.
Murray International Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 4,761.90%.
About Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.