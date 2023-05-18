MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Purchases New Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. JinkoSolar makes up about 0.7% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 723,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period.

Shares of JKS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 665,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,965. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKS. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

